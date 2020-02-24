Estás leyendo: La Asociación de la Prensa de Tenerife condena el ataque machista a una periodista de RTVC

Violencia machista La Asociación de la Prensa de Tenerife condena el ataque machista a una periodista de RTVC

La Asociación de la Prensa de Tenerife  ha reprobado el ataque machista sufrido por una periodista de Radio Televisión Canaria cuando informaba en directo y un hombre la besó sin su consentimiento.

Captura de pantalla del momento del ataque machista a la periodista de RTVC.

madrid

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO / efe

La Asociación de la Prensa de Tenerife (APT) ha reprobado el ataque machista sufrido por la periodista de Radio Televisión Canaria (RTVC) Raquel Guillán cuando informaba en directo sobre la calima y un hombre la besó sin su consentimiento.  Tras unos segundos de desconcierto, la periodista continuó realizando el directo. 

En un comunicado, la Asociación ha informado de que la periodista y su compañero pudieron evitar una segunda agresión al intentar identificar al autor del hecho.

La APT indica que se trata de una intolerable conducta, expresa su solidaridad con los profesionales que sufrieron este ataque y confía en que no vuelva a repetirse "para menoscabo de la integridad informativa que llevan a cabo los profesionales debidamente acreditados y mucho menos cuando se hace en directo".

El vídeo ha llegado hasta la  consejera de Igualdad, Diversidad y Transparencia del Cabildo de Gran Canaria, Sara Ramírez, que mediante Twitter ha mostrado su apoyo a la periodista. 

