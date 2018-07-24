Una mujer de 63 años ha sido asesinada por su marido en una vivienda de la localidad leonesa de Astorga, donde se han registrado varios disparos, según los datos del Servicio de Emergencias, en lo que parece un nuevo caso de violencia machista.
Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido al presunto autor de la muerte a tiros de la mujer, un agente retirado. Se encuentra en las dependencias policiales de Astorga mientras que un vecino que medió en la discusión y trató de ayudar a la mujer resultó herido, aunque no de gravedad, por lo que fue evacuado al Complejo Asistencial de León.
El suceso se ha registrado a las 2.49 horas de este martes cuando una llamada al 112 ha alertado de una agresión en una vivienda situada en la calle Santa Colomba, en Astorga, donde, se han producido disparos y podría haber alguna persona herida por arma de fuego.
Esta muerte eleva a 23 el número de víctimas mortales por violencia machista en lo que va de año. El Ayuntamiento de Astorga ha convocado una concentración a las 12 horas en el salón de Pleno del Consistoria en repulsa por el último caso de violencia de género.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, lamenta en su cuenta de Twitter este nuevo caso y ha apelado a "todos" a actuar contra esta lacra que se ha llevado por delante 947 vidas de mujeres desde 2013, según los datos de la Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género.
Teléfono de atención a víctimas de violencia de género: 016.
