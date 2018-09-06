Una mujer ha fallecido este jueves en la capital aragonesa tras ser asesinada presuntamente por su marido en el domicilio que ambos compartían en el barrio zaragozano de Casablanca. El hombre se ha suicidado tras cometer el crimen.
Según ha informado la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Aragón a Europa Press, el suceso ha ocurrido a primera hora de este jueves, sobre las 8.00 horas, en el barrio de Casablanca en Zaragoza.
La mujer ha fallecido de forma violenta, presuntamente a manos de su marido, que después se ha quitado la vida. El matrimonio tenía unos 60 años de edad.
La delegada del Gobierno en Aragón, Carmen Sánchez, ha convocado una comparecencia pública para informar de este asesinato y el pleno de las Cortes de Aragón, que celebra este jueves su primera sesión tras el verano, guardará un minuto de silencio en repulsa del crimen y en memoria de la víctima.
