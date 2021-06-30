madrid
Un hombre de 43 años ha sido detenido por el presunto asesinato de su expareja, en el domicilio en el que vivía la víctima, en Barbastro (Huesca), con sus tres hijos, que estaban presentes en el momento de producirse el crimen.
Según han informado fuentes de la investigación, los hechos han ocurrido sobre las 14.30 horas de la tarde en la vivienda de la víctima, en el número 4 de la avenida Ejército Español de la capital barbastrense. También han relacionado la agresión con los trámites de separación que había iniciado la mujer para vivir sola con sus tres hijos en el domicilio familiar.
Al parecer, los vecinos de la víctima han oído sus gritos y han alertado a la Guardia Civil, que se ha presentado poco después en la vivienda, en la que han detenido al presunto asesino. Los menores están ya a cargo de los servicios sociales.
Si se confirma que se trata de un asesinato machista, el número de mujeres asesinadas a manos de sus parejas o exparejas en lo que va de año ascenderá a 23 (1.101 desde 2003), después de que la Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género haya confirmado este mismo miércoles la naturaleza machista del crimen de una mujer de 34 años en el municipio salmantino de Doñinos .
