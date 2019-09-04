Los delitos contra la libertad e indemnidad sexual denunciados ante las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado (FCSE) han aumentado un 11,8% en los primeros seis meses del año, según los datos del informe de criminalidad del Ministerio del Interior publicados este miércoles.
De enero a junio de 2019 se han puesto en conocimiento de los agentes un total de 7.258 delitos sexuales, frente a los 6.490 que se denunciaron en el mismo periodo de 2018, de acuerdo a los datos del departamento que dirige Fernando Grande-Marlaska.
En concreto, en los primeros seis meses del año las denuncias de agresiones sexuales con penetración han experimentado un ligero aumento del 3,8% con respecto a los mismos meses del año pasado: de enero a junio de 2018 se denunciaron 799, mientras que en 2019 se contabilizaron 829 denuncias de violaciones.
En relación al resto de delitos contra la libertad e indemnidad sexual –entre los que se incluyen los abusos sexuales– se han incrementado un 13%, al haberse denunciado 6.429 hasta el mes de junio de 2019, frente a los 5.691 que se pusieron en conocimiento de los agentes durante ese periodo de 2018.
