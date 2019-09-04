Público
Violencia machista Aumentan un 12% los delitos sexuales denunciados en el primer semestre de 2019

Los datos del informe de criminalidad del Ministerio del Interior publicados este miércoles que de enero a junio de 2019 se pusieron en conocimiento de los agentes un total de 7.258 denuncias por estos casos.

Imagen de un coche patrulla de la Policía Nacional. EP

Los delitos contra la libertad e indemnidad sexual denunciados ante las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado (FCSE) han aumentado un 11,8% en los primeros seis meses del año, según los datos del informe de criminalidad del Ministerio del Interior publicados este miércoles.

De enero a junio de 2019 se han puesto en conocimiento de los agentes un total de 7.258 delitos sexuales, frente a los 6.490 que se denunciaron en el mismo periodo de 2018, de acuerdo a los datos del departamento que dirige Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

En concreto, en los primeros seis meses del año las denuncias de agresiones sexuales con penetración han experimentado un ligero aumento del 3,8% con respecto a los mismos meses del año pasado: de enero a junio de 2018 se denunciaron 799, mientras que en 2019 se contabilizaron 829 denuncias de violaciones.

En relación al resto de delitos contra la libertad e indemnidad sexual –entre los que se incluyen los abusos sexuales– se han incrementado un 13%, al haberse denunciado 6.429 hasta el mes de junio de 2019, frente a los 5.691 que se pusieron en conocimiento de los agentes durante ese periodo de 2018.

