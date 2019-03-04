El autobús de la campaña de HazteOír contra las leyes de igualdad de género circulará durante unas horas en la jornada de este lunes por las calles de Barcelona, han asegurado en rueda de prensa los portavoces de la entidad, Teresa García y Javier Villamor.
La Generalitat había pedido el viernes al servicio especial de delitos de odio y discriminación de la Fiscalía de Barcelona que prohibiese que circulase por Barcelona, y García ha asegurado que "no ha llegado ninguna comunicación formal" del juzgado.
"Les guste o no el mensaje, aquí estamos", ha dicho García, quien ha recordado que en Madrid estuvo durante dos días en las calles, y que en Barcelona lo va a estar durante la jornada de este lunes unas horas.
"Les guste o no el mensaje, aquí estamos", ha afirmado García, portavoz de la entidad
García ha asegurado que la petición de la asociación a PP, Cs y Vox para derogar las leyes de género ya ha recogido 20.000 firmas, y ha afirmado que estas normas, según la asociación, no han frenando la violencia contra la mujer.
El autobús, con una imagen de Adolf Hitler con la cara maquillada y el símbolo feminista en la gorra, lleva lemas como 'No es violencia de género, es violencia doméstica' y 'Las leyes de género discriminan al hombre'.
El Govern denunció estos hechos ante Fiscalía porque pueden ser constitutivos de un delito de odio y discriminación por razón de género y de sexo, solicitó la prohibición de circular por Barcelona, y sus servicios jurídicos anunciaron que abrirán expediente sancionador en virtud de la Ley de Igualdad, adoptando la medida cautelar de que no circulen con símbolos machistas
