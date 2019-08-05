Público
Violencia Machista El Ayuntamiento de Bilbao se presentará como acusación por la violación grupal

A la decisión tomada por el alcalde de la ciudad, Juan Mari Aburto, se une la de la Asociación Clara Campoamor, que también ha declarado su intención de hacer lo propio, mientras espera a la formalización judicial de su iniciativa. 

Parque de Etxebarria de Bilbao, lugar donde se produjo la violación grupal el pasado viernes. / EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Bilbao se presentará como acusación popular en el caso de la agresión sexual sufrida por una joven de 18 años el pasado jueves, por la que han ingresado en prisión dos hombres y otros cuatro han sido puestos en libertad con cargos, según han informado fuentes municipales.

Así lo ha decidido el alcalde, Juan Mari Aburto, que el pasado viernes asistió a una concentración en la Plaza del Arriaga de Bilbao en la que varios miles de personas expresaron su condena por la agresión sexual.

Tras conocer los hechos, Aburto hizo público en las redes sociales un vídeo en el que se mostró "horrorizado" y reclamó que caiga "todo el peso de la Ley y de la Justicia" sobre los autores de la violación en grupo.

La Asociación Clara Campoamor ha anunciado también su intención de presentarse como acusación, y está a la espera de conocer el juzgado al que corresponde el caso para formalizar su iniciativa, ya que las diligencias judiciales han sido practicadas inicialmente por el juzgado de guardia.

Los detenidos atacaron presuntamente a la víctima a últimas horas de la noche de jueves en el parque Etxebarría de Bilbao, y fueron arrestados de madrugada tras la investigación realizada por la Ertzaintza en colaboración con la Policía Municipal.

La joven acudió acompañada de un familiar al Hospital de Basurto, donde fue atendida y dada de alta horas más tarde.

