Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Violencia machista Condenado a 14 años en Argentina un hombre que convirtió a su hija adoptiva en una esclava sexual

El agresor, que ha reconocido los hechos, se hizo cargo de la menor con la intención de abusar de ella desde el primer minuto. Los abusos duraron cuatro años, hasta que la menor escapó y pudo denunciar a su agresor.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Abusos a menores / EFE

Manifestación contra los abusos a menores / EFE

"Prepárate para esta noche, para eso te crié". Con esta frase se desataba el infierno en la casa de un albañil de origen paraguayo que durante cuatro años abusó sexualmente de su hija adoptiva en la ciudad argentina de Posadas. Los abusos empezaron cuando la víctima tenía 8 años. Según el diario Clarín, el hombre se hizo cargo de la pequeña cuando su madre la abandonó y no tenía a nadie que la cuidada, pero lo que en principio era una buena acción en realidad respondía a un minucioso plan para convertir a la menor en una esclava sexual

Cuenta Clarín que "fueron cuatro años de sufrimiento, en los que la menor fue sometida en principio a manoseos que luego se convirtieron en reiteradas violaciones violentas". Hasta que un día de 2015 la niña, ya con 12 años, logró huir y se refugió en casa de una tía

Fue entonces cuando denunció las continuas violaciones. El caso tuvo mucha repercusión en Argentina. Según Clarín, la menor lo contó todo y las pruebas resultaron irrefutables y "sus genitales presentaban desgarros compatibles con abusos". 

Tras años de proceso judicial, el pasado lunes 27 de mayo, el acusado, de 68 años,  reconoció ante la Justicia los hechos antes de que se celebrara el juicio. Acepta una condena de catorce años de prisión por los delitos de "abuso sexual simple, varios hechos en concurso real, abuso sexual con acceso carnal, también en varios hechos, agravado por la edad de la menor y por la situación de guarda y convivencia".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad