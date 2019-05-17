Público
Violencia machista Condenado a 26 años de cárcel por asesinar a su mujer en Ávila

El crimen fue cometido en el domicilio familiar en presencia de la hija mayor de ambos, que ahora tiene cinco años y vive con la familia materna desde que ocurrieron los hechos en 2016, junto a su hermana de tres años.

Imagen de archivo de una concentración en Alicante contra la violencia machista. EFE

La Audiencia de Ávila ha condenado a 26 años de cárcel a Jonathan de la Fuente por el asesinato con alevosía de su mujer, Mónica Berlanas, de 33 años, el 6 de octubre de 2016 en Arévalo (Ávila), con las agravantes de parentesco y de género y de un delito de lesiones en el ámbito familiar. Tras veredicto del jurado del pasado 9 de mayo la Audiencia ha comunicado este viernes la sentencia correspondiente, según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunidad. Además, se le ha privado de la patria potestad de sus dos hijas.

Se le prohíbe además acudir a Nava de Arévalo (Ávila) o cualquier otra localidad en que pudiera fijar su residencia sus hijas, sus abuelos maternos o hermana de la víctima durante 35 años; y se le impone el alejamiento a 10 kilómetros de los lugares donde puedan vivir, trabajar o estudiar los citados.

Además, por un delito de lesiones en el ámbito familiar, se le impone la pena de un año de prisión, y se le condena a indemnizar a cada una de las dos hijas con 150.000 euros, la misma cantidad que debe dar a los padres de la fallecida, y otros 80.000 a la hermana.

El crimen fue cometido en el domicilio familiar en presencia de la hija mayor de ambos, que ahora tiene 5 años y vive con la familia materna desde que ocurrieron los hechos hace dos años y siete meses, junto a su hermana de 3 años.

