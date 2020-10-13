Estás leyendo: Confirmado como asesinato machista el crimen de la autocaravana de Cádiz

Violencia machista Confirmado como asesinato machista el crimen de la autocaravana de Cádiz

Se hallaron los cadáveres de un hombre y una mujer tras chocar una caravana, que circulaba en dirección contraria, contra un camión. La autopsia reveló que la muerte de ella se produjo antes del accidente.

Una pancarta en contra de la violencia de género / EFE
Una pancarta en contra de la violencia de género / EFE

EFE

La Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género ha confirmado que la mujer francesa de 41 años que viajaba en la autocaravana accidentada en Los Barrios (Cádiz) el pasado septiembre fue víctima de un asesinato machista, la número 36 de 2020 y la 1.069 desde que comenzó a elaborarse la estadística en 2003.

El pasado 25 de septiembre, dicha caravana chocó, al circular en sentido contrario, con un camión en la carretera A-381 a la altura de la localidad gaditana Los Barrios.

Tras el choque se hallaron los cadáveres de un hombre y una mujer y la autopsia reveló que la muerte de ella se produjo antes del accidente por un golpe en la cabeza.

La Delegación ha informado este martes de que se trató de un crimen de género y de que la víctima no tenía hijos menores ni pesaban denuncias previas contra el agresor, de origen inglés y que no podrá ser juzgado por sus actos.

En lo que va de año, 36 mujeres han sido asesinadas por sus parejas o exparejas y solo en seis de los casos (el 16,7%) el presunto agresor había sido denunciado por maltrato.

Como consecuencia de esos crímenes, 17 menores han quedado huérfanos.

El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 52 idiomas diferentes, al igual que el correo 016-online@igualdad.gob.es.

