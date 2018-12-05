Público
Violencia machista La defensa de víctima de 'la Manada' estudia recurrir la sentencia porque no les "agrada"

En su recurso, instó a la condena por agresión sexual y no por abuso. El abogado estudiará la interposición de un recurso de casación ante el Tribunal Supremo.

El abogado de la joven madrileña que denunció haber sufrido una violación grupal en los sanfermines del 2016, Carlos Bacaicoa, abandona el Palacio de Justicia de Navarra tras asistir a la lectura del fallo de la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra que ha cond

El abogado Carlos Bacaicoa,. EFE/Villar López

El abogado de la joven madrileña víctima en el caso de La Manada, Carlos Bacaicoa, se ha mostrado contrariado tras conocer la confirmación de la sentencia que condenó a los jóvenes sevillanos por abuso y no por agresión sexual, un fallo que no les agrada y que estudiarán recurrir.

"No nos agrada", así lo ha señalado Bacaicoa tras conocer que el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra (TSJN) ha confirmado la condena de nueve años de prisión por un delito continuado de abuso sexual con prevalimiento impuesta por la Audiencia de Navarra a los cinco acusados de la violación grupal en Pamplona a una joven de 18 años en los Sanfermines de 2016.

Tras recordar que en su recurso instó a la condena por agresión sexual y no por abuso y, aunque ha advertido de que aún no había leído la sentencia con detenimiento, sí ha avanzado que estudiarán la interposición de un recurso de casación ante el Tribunal Supremo.

En cualquier caso ha apuntado como favorable a sus posiciones que la sentencia del TSJN "nos concede uno de los motivos del recurso" al declarar la nulidad del procedimiento respecto a la absolución que la Audiencia Provincial hizo del delito contra la intimidad del que se acusaba a los jóvenes por la grabación parcial de los hechos.

Ahora "la Audiencia Provincial va a tener que pronunciarse sobre el delito contra la intimidad, y entendemos que lógicamente les condenará, lo que incrementará la pena" de los jóvenes sevillanos, que se encuentran en libertad tras cerca de dos años en prisión provisional.

