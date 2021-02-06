madridActualizado:
La restricciones de movilidad que ha provocado la pandemia de la covid-19 durante el año 2020, se han visto reflejadas en los datos de denuncias por violencia de género que, en el primer semestre de 2020, registraron su cifra más baja desde 2016.
Las estadísticas del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) han registrado en 2020 un total de 113.615 denuncias por esta lacra entre enero y septiembre del año pasado, 70.761 de ellas en los primeros seis meses del año.
La pandemia del coronavirus ha marcado todas las estadísticas e indicadores de 2020, especialmente entre los meses de marzo y junio, cuando las medidas decretadas por el estado de alarma alteraron la vida de los ciudadanos españoles.
En concreto, en 2020, en el primer trimestre se registraron 36.185 denuncias, según los datos del CGPJ, una cifra que cayó hasta las 34.576 en el segundo trimestre del año, que ya abarca los meses de duras restricciones de la movilidad.
Diez mil menos que en 2019
De hecho, en el primer semestre de 2019 se contabilizaron 80.814 denuncias, es decir más de 10.000 procedimientos registrados en comparación con 2020. Por trimestres, 2019 contabilizó 40.319 en el primer trimestre del año y 40.495 en el segundo.
Las cifras registradas entre enero y junio del año pasado son las más bajas desde 2016, cuando en este mismo periodo se contabilizaron 70.236. Además, las 34.576 denuncias registradas entre abril y junio de 2020, convierten al segundo trimestre del año pasado en el que tiene menos denuncias desde 2015.
Por comunidades autónomas, Andalucía es la que ha registrado un mayor número de denuncias en los seis primeros meses de 2020, con 14.094, según las cifras del CGPJ. Le siguen la Comunidad de Madrid (10.678), Comunidad Valenciana (10.196) y Cataluña (9.252). En el lado contrario, están Ceuta (106) y Melilla (149), La Rioja (378) y Cantabria (838).
