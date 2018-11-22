La UGT ha denunciado que el desempleo y la precariedad aumentan el riesgo de violencia de género contra las mujeres, y ha reclamado un cambio de política y mentalidad para acabar con esta "lacra".
El sindicato ha resaltado que desde 2007 se han presentado más de 1,5 millón de denuncias por violencia de género en España, y que, en 2016, más del 75 por ciento de la contratación bonificada por violencia de género fue temporal.
Así lo ha recogido UGT en un informe elaborado con motivo del 25 de noviembre, Día Internacional para la Eliminación de la Violencia sobre la Mujer, en el que ha denunciado que solo el 44 por ciento de las víctimas mortales de violencia género estaba trabajando.
Informe UGT sobre violencia de género by Público.es on Scribd
Así mismo, las estadísticas presentadas en este estudio han demostrado que cuanto mejores son los empleos y condiciones de trabajo, las mujeres están más protegidas y tienen más recursos ante cualquier manifestación de violencia de género.
En este sentido, el sindicato ha reclamado derogar las reformas laborales de 2010 y 2012, ambas impulsadas por el PP, ya que han resultado "lesivas" para las mujeres.
En un comunicado, la organización ha pedido más sanciones por parte de la Inspección de Trabajo, ya que entre 2008 y 2017, tan solo se impusieron 9 sentencias por acoso sexual, así como información y cursos de formación para los trabajadores.
Además, el sindicato ha criticado el pacto de Estado contra la violencia de género, aprobado en septiembre de 2017, por considerarlo insuficiente para proteger de forma "efectiva" a las víctimas, y ha reflejado su conformidad con la posición de Europa desde donde se reclama la puesta en marcha de políticas activas
