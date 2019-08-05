Público
Violencia machista Detenida la expareja de la mujer asesinada en L'Hospitalet de Llobregat

Con este caso, son ya 38 las víctimas mortales de la violencia machista en España en lo que va de año, cinco de ellas en Cataluña.

Cartel contra la violencia machista. PAUL LOWRY / CTXT

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido en L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) al excompañero sentimental de la mujer que el pasado sábado falleció asesinada en el Hospital de Bellvitge tras haber sido agredida.

Según han informado fuentes cercanas al caso, el hombre, de 22 años y nacionalidad peruana, ha sido detenido el lunes por la mañana como presunto autor de la muerte de la mujer, que falleció horas después de ingresar malherida en el Hospital de Bellvitge.

La víctima fue localizada en L'Hospitalet de Llobregat con heridas provocadas por una agresión violenta, por lo que fue ingresada en estado grave en el hospital, donde los equipos sanitarios no pudieron hacer nada por salvarle la vida.

A raíz de la muerte, el juez de guardia de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat abrió diligencias el pasado sábado y ordenó a la División de Investigación Criminal (DIC) investigar las circunstancias de la agresión.

Tras practicar diversas diligencias, los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a la expareja de la fallecida, que en las próximas horas pasará a disposición del juez como presunto autor de su muerte.

Con este caso, son ya 38 las víctimas mortales de la violencia machista en España en lo que va de año, cinco de ellas en Cataluña.

El caso está siendo investigado por el titular del juzgado de instrucción número 1 de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, que ha decretado el secreto de sumario.

