Violencia machista Detenido por abusar de una joven y dejarla inconsciente de un puñetazo en Vitoria

La mujer le recriminó su actitud y el agresor le propinó un puñetazo en la cara que la ha dejado inconsciente. 

Dos agentes de la Ertzaintza. / EFE

Un hombre de 28 años ha sido detenido en Vitoria por la Ertzaintza por dejar inconsciente a una joven al propinarle un puñetazo en la cara cuando le recriminó unos tocamientos de los que había sido víctima.

Según ha informado la Policía vasca, los hechos han tenido lugar a las 5.20 de la madrugada de este sábado, en la plaza de los Fueros de la capital alavesa, que horas antes había dado por finalizadas las fiestas patronales.

En dicha plaza se encontraba un grupo de jóvenes, chicos y chicas, y a esa hora se ha acercado el detenido en estado de embriaguez quien le ha tocado el culo a una de las jóvenes. La mujer inmediatamente le ha recriminado su actitud y el hombre le ha propinado un puñetazo en la cara que la ha dejado inconsciente.

Los demás miembros del grupo han retenido al agresor y han llamado a la Ertzaintza que ha desplazado al lugar a una patrulla que ha detenido al hombre acusado en el atestado de un delito de agresión sexual. La joven ha sido trasladada en ambulancia al Hospital de Txagorritxu donde ha sido atendida y donde ha recuperado la consciencia.

