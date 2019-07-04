Los Mossos d'Esquadra detuvieron este lunes a un hombre en L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) como presunto autor del homicidio de su pareja, cuyo cadáver fue hallado el 9 de septiembre de 2018 en el cauce del río Congost.
Según ha informado este jueves la policía catalana en un comunicado, la mujer desapareció el 17 de julio de 2018 y no fue hasta la tarde del domingo 9 de septiembre cuando se halló su cuerpo en el cauce del río Congost a su paso por Granollers (Barcelona).
Los agentes de Mossos, que se desplazaron hasta el lugar alertados por un testigo, constataron que se trataba del cuerpo sin vida de una mujer que presentaba signos de violencia.
El juez ha decretado su ingreso en prisión preventiva
La División de Investigación Criminal (DIC) de Granollers abrió una investigación para localizar al autor o autores del crimen, que finalmente concluyó este lunes con la detención de este hombre de nacionalidad dominicana y 28 años.
El detenido ha pasado a disposición judicial este miércoles, como presunto autor de un delito de homicidio y el juez ha decretado su ingreso en prisión preventiva.
