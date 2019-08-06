Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Violencia machista El detenido por el asesinato de la mujer de L'Hospitalet tenía una identidad falsa

El hombre facilitaba su doble identidad cada vez que era arrestado en Barcelona, sobre la que pesan varios antecedentes por hurtos y uno por robo con violencia.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fotografía de archivo de un coche de los Mossos d'Esquadra. - EFE

Fotografía de archivo de un coche de los Mossos d'Esquadra. - EFE

Jimmy, el hombre de 22 años detenido el lunes por presuntamente matar a una mujer en L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) tenía una identidad falsa que usaba cuando era detenido como carterista, ya que a su segundo nombre le constan un robo violento y varios hurtos, principalmente en Barcelona, han informado los Mossos d'Esquadra.

Según ha publicado El Periódico, el joven peruano detenido tenía una orden de alejamiento de la víctima, pero también se había hecho pasar por un hombre de nacionalidad colombiana ante detenciones en Barcelona por delitos contra el patrimonio.

Esta identidad falsa fue detectada por los Mossos al hacer comprobaciones a través de sus huellas dactilares tras arrestarle por el crimen machista.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad