Jimmy, el hombre de 22 años detenido el lunes por presuntamente matar a una mujer en L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) tenía una identidad falsa que usaba cuando era detenido como carterista, ya que a su segundo nombre le constan un robo violento y varios hurtos, principalmente en Barcelona, han informado los Mossos d'Esquadra.
Según ha publicado El Periódico, el joven peruano detenido tenía una orden de alejamiento de la víctima, pero también se había hecho pasar por un hombre de nacionalidad colombiana ante detenciones en Barcelona por delitos contra el patrimonio.
Esta identidad falsa fue detectada por los Mossos al hacer comprobaciones a través de sus huellas dactilares tras arrestarle por el crimen machista.
