Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Violencia machista Detenido tras la desaparición de su mujer y su hijo en Tenerife

Según fuentes del instituto armado, la Guardia Civil dispone de "ciertas informaciones" por las que se ha realizado la detención y se está buscando a la mujer y al menor.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Foto de archivo de un vehículo de la Guardia Civil/ EFE

Foto de archivo de un vehículo de la Guardia Civil/ EFE

Un hombre ha sido detenido este miércoles en el municipio tinerfeño de Adeje tras la desaparición de su mujer y un hijos de ambos, han informado a Efe fuentes de la Guardia Civil.

Fuentes del instituto armado han indicado que la detención se ha llevado a cabo debido a "ciertas informaciones" que tiene la Guardia Civil.

Como consecuencia de "esas informaciones" se busca a la mujer y al menor, señalaron las fuentes, que no precisaron más datos debido a que se está en el proceso de investigación.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad