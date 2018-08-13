Público
Violencia Machista Detenido un exmilitar que amenazó a su pareja con un arma de fogueo y se atrincheró en su vivienda de Pontevendra

El agresor se encuentra detenido en los Juzgados de Tui por un delito de violencia machista.

Tui

Un exmilitar de unos 40 años ha sido detenido este domingo tras amenazar a su pareja con una pistola de fogueo y atrincherarse posteriormente en su vivienda en la parroquia de Malva, en Tui (Pontevedra). Tras una discusión, el hombre sacó un arma para amenazarla, tras lo cual ella cogió a la hija que tienen en común y escapó del domicilio.

La pareja logró contactar con los agentes locales, que se hicieron cargo de la niña hasta que llegó la Guardia Civil al lugar en el que el hombre permanecía atrincherado. Finalmente, tal y como indican fuentes de la Benemérita, se consiguió reducir al presunto agresor, quien entregó el arma a las autoridades. El exmilitar se encuentra detenido en los Juzgados de Tui por un delito de violencia machista.

