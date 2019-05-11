Público
Violencia machista Detenido un hombre de 78 años por abuso sexual a su cuñada impedida en un hospital

Una empleada del centro sanitario sorprendió al sospechoso tumbado sobre la mujer, que debido a la enfermedad que padece no puede moverse ni hablar.

Imagen de un vehículo de la Policía Nacional. ARCHIVO

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido a un hombre de 78 años por presuntamente abusar sexualmente de su cuñada, una mujer de avanzada edad impedida física y psíquicamente, cuando ella estaba ingresada en un hospital de la Comunitat Valenciana.

Los hechos ocurrieron en la habitación del centro hospitalario donde la víctima se encontraba ingresada, según han explicado las fuerzas de seguridad en un comunicado.

Una empleada del hospital sorprendió al sospechoso tumbado sobre la mujer, que debido a la enfermedad que padece no puede moverse ni hablar. Cuando el hombre vio a la trabajadora, bajó rápidamente de la cama. Desde el hospital informaron de lo acontecido a la Sala 091 y los policías acudieron al lugar.

Una vez en el hospital, los agentes localizaron al presunto autor muy nervioso y con lo que parecía ser el resto de una mancha de sangre en su camisa. También observaron que la víctima presentaba varios hematomas en su cuerpo y signos que podrían indicar haber sido presuntamente agredida.

Por todo ello, la autoridad judicial ha decretado una orden de alejamiento sobre la víctima.

