Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Violencia machista Detenido un hombre por una agresión sexual a una menor en Algeciras

La víctima fue trasladada al hospital Punta Europa de Algeciras para ser atendida de los daños sufridos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Manifestación contra la violencia machista/EFE

Manifestación contra la violencia machista/EFE

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un hombre por una agresión sexual a una menor de edad, de entre 14 a 16 años, que tuvo lugar anoche en una zona de ocio nocturno de Algeciras (Cádiz).

Según han confirmado fuentes policiales, los agentes están investigando también la posible participación en la agresión sexual de otras dos personas que acompañaban al presunto autor de los hechos.

El suceso ocurrió en el Llano Amarillo, zona habitualmente frecuentada por los jóvenes para el ocio nocturno y donde habitualmente realizan botellón.

La víctima, tras denunciar los hechos, fue trasladada al hospital Punta Europa de Algeciras para ser atendida de los daños sufridos.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad