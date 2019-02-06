La Policía Nacional investiga el apuñalamiento sufrido por una mujer en Lugones (Asturias), que le ha causado lesiones graves por las que ha sido ingresada en un centro hospitalario, como un posible caso de violencia de género, ya que había mantenido una relación sentimental con el hombre que ha sido detenido por la agresión.
Según han informado fuentes policiales, el detenido ha sido asistido de las lesiones que se provocó momentos antes de ser arrestado, cuando se atrincheró en el café-bar donde la mujer trabaja y donde se produjo la agresión.
La Policía se ha incautado del cuchillo con el que el hombre apuñaló a la mujer en el cuello en torno a las 11:30 horas de hoy en el interior del café-bar ubicado en la urbanización San Félix de Lugones.
Según las mismas fuentes, un repartidor de bebidas alertó a la Policía cuando, al acceder al local, sorprendió al hombre en plena agresión y varios agentes se desplazaron al lugar, ya que la Comisaría se encuentra a escasos metros del establecimiento.
En ese momento, el agresor se atrincheró en el local para evitar su detención lo que obligó a los agentes a solicitar la ayuda de un cerrajero para lograr su arresto y auxiliar a la víctima.
La mujer fue atendida en el mismo lugar de los hechos por varios facultativos del Centro de Salud de Lugones y, dada la gravedad de su estado, fue trasladada en una UVI móvil hasta el HUCA.
