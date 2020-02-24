huelva
Un hombre de 54 años ha sido detenido este lunes por matar supuestamente a su madre de 89 en su domicilio en La Palma del Condado, Huelva, según han informado fuentes de la Guardia Civil.
Asimismo, han indicado que recibieron el aviso desde el 112 sobre las 11.18 horas de este lunes por un caso de violencia en la vivienda de esta anciana.
El hijo de la mujer fue detenido por agentes de la Policía Local de La Palma del Condado, que dieron aviso al 112, así como se alertó a la Policía Judicial, y los servicios sanitarios, que certificaron el fallecimiento de la mujer.
Por su parte, agentes del equipo de Personas y Laboratorio de la Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil de Huelva ya se han desplazado al lugar para realizar las correspondientes indagaciones.
