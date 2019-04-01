Público
Público

Violencia machista Detenido un hombre en Huelva por dar una paliza a su pareja y sacarla desnuda a la calle

La Guardia Civil detuvo al agresor, que había causado hematomas y magulladuras a su mujer, además de causar destrozos en un bar cercano a su casa, en Isla Cristina.

Manifestación en contra de la violencia de género. EFE/Archivo

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un vecino de Isla Cristina (Huelva) al que investiga por dar una paliza a su mujer, causándole hematomas y magulladuras, y sacarla desnuda a la calle, además de causar destrozos en un bar cerca de su casa.

Fuentes de la investigación han informado a Efe de que la detención se produjo en la mañana de ayer, cuando una patrulla de la Guardia Civil fue requerida para acudir a un bar de la barriada de Pozo del Camino, donde un cliente había causado destrozos después de discutir con otras personas y los responsables del establecimiento.

El detenido se encuentra en prisión de forma preventiva mientras se fija la fecha del juicio

Cuando los agentes lo detuvieron, les pidió que fuesen a su casa a buscarle una medicación, y al entrar en la vivienda vieron que su esposa se encontraba con indicios evidentes de haber sufrido una paliza poco antes, con magulladuras y hematomas en diversas partes del cuerpo.

Al parecer, cuando la mujer se estaba duchando le pidió al marido que entrase en la vivienda, ya que se encontraba en plena calle semidesnudo, pero en lugar de hacerlo, forzó a la mujer a salir a la calle, le quitó la toalla que la cubría y volvió a entrar con ella en la casa, momento en el que se produjo la presunta agresión.

El detenido por estos hechos compareció ayer ante el juzgado número 3 de los Juzgados de Ayamonte, que ordenó su ingreso en prisión de forma preventiva, mientras se fija la fecha del juicio

