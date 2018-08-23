Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido este jueves a un hombre de 27 años acusado de matar con un arma blanca a su pareja, de 35, en su piso del distrito de Nou Barris de Barcelona.
Según ha informado la policía catalana, este crimen machista ha ocurrido hacia las cuatro de la madrugada, cuando los Mossos han recibido una llamada alertando de que en un piso de Nou Barris un hombre había herido de gravedad con arma blanca a su pareja, que ha fallecido este jueves en el hospital.
Cuando los Mossos han llegado al inmueble han encontrado que en una estancia del piso se encontraba la mujer, de 35 años, de nacionalidad hondureña y vecina de Barcelona, con heridas graves, por lo que ha sido evacuada a un centro hospitalario de Barcelona, donde ha fallecido a las 12.00 horas.
Los Mossos han detenido al agresor, un hombre de 27 años y también de nacionalidad hondureña, como supuesto autor del homicidio machista.
Con el crimen de este jueves son ya 27 las mujeres asesinadas este año y 951 desde que hay datos oficiales en 2003.
