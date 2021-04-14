Estás leyendo: Detenido un hombre por matar presuntamente a su expareja en Manresa

Violencia machista Detenido un hombre por matar presuntamente a su expareja en Manresa

Varias dotaciones policiales, trasladadas al lugar de los hechos, han encontrado en la vivienda el cuerpo sin vida de una mujer con indicios de criminalidad. 

Imagen de archivo de dos Mossos d'Esquadra. EFE

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a la expareja de la mujer hallada muerta de forma violenta este miércoles en un piso de Manresa (Barcelona) como presunto autor de los hechos.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes de la policía catalana, los Mossos han recibido el aviso a las 13.54 horas de este miércoles, y hasta el lugar de los hechos se han desplazado varias dotaciones policiales, que han encontrado en la vivienda el cuerpo sin vida de una mujer con indicios de criminalidad.

El hombre, después de presuntamente haber matado a su expareja, habría intentado suicidarse y ha sido trasladado a un centro sanitario de esa localidad barcelonesa.

Agentes de la División de Investigación Criminal (DIC) de la Región Policial Central de los Mossos se han hecho cargo de la investigación.

Fruto de las indagaciones policiales, los Mossos han detenido a primera hora de esta tarde en Manresa a la expareja sentimental de la mujer, un hombre de 40 años de edad y de nacionalidad española, como presunto autor del homicidio.

De confirmarse la autoría de los hechos, se trataría de la primera víctima mortal de violencia machista registrada en Catalunya en lo que va de año, y la sexta en España.

