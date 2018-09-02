Un hombre de 19 años ha sido arrestado por la Policía Nacional en Marbella (Málaga) como responsable de los delitos de detención ilegal, agresión sexual y quebrantamiento de condena por llevar a su expareja a punta de navaja a un establecimiento hotelero y forzarla a mantener relaciones sexuales.
El hombre se presentó en el trabajo de su expareja a las 21:00 horas del pasado sábado 21 de agosto en su busca, momento en el que la sala 091 recibió una llamada en la que se comunicaba que un hombre se había llevado a una chica de su lugar de trabajo "intimidándola con una navaja", según ha informado la Policía Nacional en un comunicado.
El presunto responsable es la expareja de la joven, de la cual "tiene una orden de alejamiento en vigor", por lo que inmediatamente se inició el protocolo ante este tipo de hechos y se hicieron cargo los agentes de la Unidad de Familia y Atención a la Mujer.
Los investigadores localizaron y liberaron a la víctima a las 03:50 horas del 22 de agosto, ya que la joven se hallaba retenida en contra de su voluntad por su expareja en un establecimiento hotelero de la zona.
Además, los agentes detuvieron al autor como responsable de los delitos de detención ilegal, agresión sexual y quebrantamiento de condena, por lo que el arrestado ha sido puesto a disposición del Juzgado de Violencia Sobre la Mujer de Marbella junto al atestado policial instruido.
