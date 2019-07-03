Una mujer ha resultado herida grave al recibir esta madrugada una puñalada presuntamente a manos de su pareja, que ya ha sido detenido en la localidad salmantina de Fuenterroble de Salvatierra.
Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han confirmado a Efe que la agresión por arma blanca, cuyas causas se investigan, se produjo en torno a las 00.30 horas de este miércoles.
La mujer ha sido trasladada al Complejo Asistencial de Salamanca, donde ha sido operada, y se encuentra en estado grave aunque no se teme por su vida, han explicado a Efe fuentes hospitalarias.
La Guardia Civil investiga la agresión como caso de violencia machista y ha detenido al agresor, pareja de la mujer, que ya se encuentra en los calabozos de la Comandancia de Salamanca.
