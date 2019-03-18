Los Mossos d'Esquadra y la Guardia Civil han detenido este lunes a un hombre en Sant Carles de la Ràpita (Tarragona) por presuntamente secuestrar a su pareja y pedir 5.000 euros para no hacerle daño, ha informado la policía catalana en un comunicado.
La noche de este domingo una mujer denunció en la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Castellón que su sobrina había sido secuestrada por su compañero sentimental, que les había pedido el dinero del rescate a cambio de no hacerle ningún daño.
La Guardia Civil y los Mossos montaron un dispositivo conjunto para localizarles ya que todo apuntaba a que el hombre la podía tener retenida en un domicilio de Sant Carles de la Ràpita. Una dotación de Mossos que formaba parte de este dispositivo ha podido localizar a la pareja la mañana de este lunes, sobre las 9.30 horas, dentro de un vehículo aparcado en la calle Marquès de Valterra, e inmediatamente le ha detenido.
La mujer ha sido liberada y trasladada al Hospital Verge de la Cinta de Tortosa, ya que presentaba heridas leves. El detenido, de 25 años, de nacionalidad marroquí y vecino de Sant Carles pasará en los próximos días a disposición del juzgado de guardia de Amposta como presunto autor de un delito de secuestro.
