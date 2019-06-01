Público
Violencia machista Detenido un hombre en Valencia tras pegar e intentar asfixiar a su pareja sentimental

La víctima llamó al teléfono 091 para pedir ayuda. El detenido ha pasado a disposición judicial, que ha decretado una orden de alejamiento respecto a la mujer.

La Policía Nacional ha detenido en Valencia a un hombre de 45 años como presunto autor de un delito de violencia machista, ya que supuestamente golpeó e intentó asfixiar a su pareja sentimental en el domicilio donde ambos residen.

Según ha informado la Policía Nacional, la propia víctima llamó al teléfono 091 para pedir ayuda, y al llegar a la vivienda los agentes encontraron la puerta de la entrada rota y con sangre, el interior del piso revuelto y con algunos muebles rotos, y la mujer con la cara ensangrentada y con una fuerte crisis de ansiedad.

Supuestamente, la mujer, ante la actitud agresiva de su pareja, se encerró en una habitación del domicilio, a la que este intentó acceder por la puerta, pero al no conseguirlo lo hizo por un balcón anexo y tras romper la persiana accedió a la habitación, donde golpeó a la mujer en la cara, la zarandeó y la intentó asfixiar.

El sospechoso también habría retenido a su pareja en el domicilio y le habría roto tres teléfonos móviles tras lanzarlos contra el suelo, según informa este sábado la Policía Nacional en un comunicado.

El detenido ha pasado a disposición judicial, que ha decretado una orden de alejamiento respecto a la víctima.

