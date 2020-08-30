murcia
El hombre de 45 años de edad buscado por la Guardia Civil por el asesinato a puñaladas de su mujer de 41 años de edad en Águilas (Murcia) ha sido detenido esta madrugada por agentes de la Guardia Civil.
Fuentes cercanas al caso han confirmado a Efe que el presunto autor del crimen machista, fue localizado y arrestado tras haber huido en un turismo del domicilio familiar.
Los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 20.30 horas, cuando, por causas que se están investigando, el marido habría asestado varias puñaladas a su esposa en el domicilio conyugal.
El cuerpo de la mujer fue encontrado por los dos hijos de la pareja, de unos 14 y 10 años de edad, cuando regresaron a la vivienda familiar.
Uno de ellos avisó de lo ocurrido a una patrulla de la Policía Local de Águilas que se encontraba por las inmediaciones.
La Guardia Civil inició un dispositivo para localizar y detener al huido, lo que finalmente ocurrió a las 2.30 horas.
El caso se investiga como un crimen de violencia machista y, de confirmarse este extremo, se trataría del segundo en la Región de Murcia en lo que va de año 2020, tras el ocurrido en Cartagena el 22 de julio.
