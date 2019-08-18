Un joven de 21 años ha sido detenido en la localidad valenciana de Torrent, después de supuestamente haber dado una paliza con un palo a su novia menor de edad, han informado fuentes municipales.
Los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 03:00 horas de esta madrugada cuando, por motivos que no han explicado, el detenido cogió un palo y supuestamente golpeó a la chica, de 17 años, por todo el cuerpo.
El joven ha sido detenido por la Policía Local de Torrent y fue trasladado a las dependencias de la Policía Nacional, que ha informado de que ya ha pasado a disposición judicial. Las mismas fuentes han indicado que el joven tiene antecedentes penales y sobre él pesa una orden de alejamiento sobre el padrastro de su pareja.
