Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en Valencia a un joven de 22 años por presuntamente publicar un vídeo y fotografías de carácter sexual e íntimo de su exnovia sin su consentimiento en una página web de pornografía.
Las investigaciones se iniciaron este pasado lunes. En 2016, una joven y su novio, de mutuo acuerdo, realizaron un vídeo y unas fotografías de contenido sexual. Los agentes averiguaron que la joven le había pedido a su pareja que lo borrase todo y éste, al parecer, había accedido e incluso le había mostrado su móvil para que lo comprobase, ha informado el cuerpo policial en un comunicado.
No obstante, la víctima, a través de una amiga, descubrió que unas fotografías y un vídeo en el que aparecía ella se habían publicado en una página web de contenido pornográfico. La joven, tras visualizar el vídeo y las fotografías, comprobó que era ella la que aparecía y que, al parecer, había subido las imágenes su antiguo novio, con el que hacía meses había finalizado la relación.
Como consecuencia de las investigaciones, los agentes averiguaron la identidad del sospechoso que, tras presentarse en dependencias policiales este pasado sábado por la tarde, fue detenido como presunto autor de un delito contra la intimidad.
El detenido, sin antecedentes policiales y tras ser oído en declaración, fue puesto en libertad, advertido de la obligación de comparecer ante la Autoridad Judicial cuando sea requerido.
