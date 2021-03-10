Estás leyendo: Detenido en Málaga por insultar y amenazar a su pareja

Violencia machista Detenido en Málaga por insultar y amenazar a su pareja

El investigado insultaba y amenazaba a su pareja y a los hijos de ella con matarlos, además, le controlaba el teléfono móvil y le prohibía salir sola o vestida de determinada manera.

Vehículo de la Policía Nacional.

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en Málaga a un hombre, de 36 años y nacionalidad española, por un presunto delito de violencia machista y tenencia ilícita de armas, ya que, tras su arresto, los agentes efectuaron un registro y localizaron una pistola, marca Colt, con dos cargadores municionados, escondidos en el interior de una máquina dentro de un fiambrera.

El arrestado ya ha pasado a disposición del Juzgado de Violencia Sobre la Mujer número 1 de Málaga. El investigado insultaba y amenazaba a su pareja y a los hijos de ella con matarlos, además, le controlaba el teléfono móvil y le prohibía salir sola o vestida de determinada manera, según ha informado la Policía Nacional.

El pasado mes de febrero una mujer denunció a su pareja por amenazarla e insultarla, manifestando en su declaración que el hombre le controlaba y le aislaba de sus conocidos. Además, llegó a amenazarla de muerte a ella y a sus hijos, temiendo que pudiera llevar a cabo las amenazas porque sabía que poseía un arma de fuego.

Ante la gravedad de los hechos denunciados la Unidad de Atención a la Familia y Mujer (UFAM), de la Comisaría Provincial de Málaga, dispuso, inmediatamente, un operativo para identificar y localizar al presunto maltratador.

