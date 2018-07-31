Público
Violencia machista Un detenido en Málaga relacionado con la violación de una joven

La agresión tuvo lugar el pasado fin de semana en Málaga capital y en ella habrían participado tres hombres

Policía de Andalucía

La Policía Nacional ha detenido este martes a un hombre en relación con la denuncia de una joven por presunta violación. La agresión tuvo lugar el pasado fin de semana en Málaga capital y en ella habrían participado tres hombres.

Así lo han confirmado fuentes policiales, que han explicado que el arresto se produjo en el transcurso de las actuaciones que se están practicando para el esclarecimiento de los hechos, que continúan.

El presunto ataque ocurrió la madrugada del domingo, sobre las 05.00, en el cauce del río Guadalmedina, bajo uno de los puentes de la capital malagueña.

El Cuerpo Nacional de Policía abrió una investigación a raíz de la denuncia presentada por una joven, en la que señalaba que fue agredida sexualmente por un hombre, mientras otros dos la sujetaban por los brazos y le tapaban la boca

