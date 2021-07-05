Marbella
El cantante José Rodríguez Vázquez "El Francés" ha sido detenido esta tarde en Marbella (Málaga), según ha podido confirmar Efe con fuentes cercanas a la investigación.
El artista, nacido en Francia (Montpelier 1971), se encontraba en casa de su ex pareja en esta turística ciudad malagueña cuando se ha producido el incidente que ha motivado su detención.
Tras mantener una discusión, el cantante ha empujado presuntamente a su ex compañera sentimental, que habría tropezado con un escalón y caído, lo que le habría provocado una lesión en el codo, según las referidas fuentes.
Los hechos tuvieron lugar en la tarde de este domingo cuando la ex pareja de José "El Francés" se puso en contacto con la sala del 092 para denunciar la supuesta agresión, según ha publicado el diario Málaga Hoy.
Tras al menos dos llamadas a este servicio, agentes de la Policía Local se personaron en el domicilio de la ex compañera del artista, que ha sido detenido como presunto autor de una agresión machista y puesto a disposición de la Policía Nacional.
