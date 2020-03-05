alicante
Un hombre de 40 años y nacionalidad belga ha sido detenido, acusado de matar a golpes con un bate de béisbol a su madre, de 81 años y española, en la vivienda familiar de Torrevieja, Alicante.
Fuentes de la investigación han informado de que el arresto se produjo en la madrugada del pasado martes 3 de marzo en la casa, de tipo unifamiliar y situada en la urbanización San Luis de Torrevieja, y está previsto que el hombre pase a disposición judicial en las próximas horas.
El arrestado contaba con una orden de alejamiento con respecto de su madre después de una agresión ocurrida en octubre de 2019, y han añadido que las relaciones entre ambos seguían siendo "malas", a pesar de lo cual habían continuado con la convivencia en la casa.
El arrestado alertó a los servicios de emergencia de que su madre estaba malherida por caerle un armario encima
El suceso se descubrió después de que el hijo telefoneara a los servicios de emergencia alertando de que su madre estaba malherida por caerle un armario encima en un accidente doméstico.
La policía local descubrió que la víctima ya había fallecido y avisó a la Guardia Civil, que observó signos "más que evidentes" de que el relato no resultaba creíble y que había ocurrido un episodio violento que no se correspondía con la caída de un armario.
El presunto agresor ha pasado las últimas horas en el cuartel del instituto armado de la localidad, donde se ha decretado el secreto de las actuaciones.
