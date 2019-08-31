Público
Violencia machista Detenido un mosso por abuso sexual a una reportera que cubría la diada castellera de Sant Fèlix

Ha pasado a disposición del juzgado de Vilafranca del Penedès, acusado de un delito de abusos sexuales, mientras que los Mossos d'Esquadra abrirán un procedimiento interno para expedientarlo.

Coche de los Mossos d´Esquadra. Archivo

Coche de los Mossos d´Esquadra, en una imagen de archivo.

Un mosso d'esquadra de 45 años ha sido detenido bajo la acusación de abusos sexuales por  tocamientos y vejaciones que denunció una reportera que este viernes cubría la diada castellera de Sant Fèlix, en Vilafranca del Penedès (Barcelona).

Según han informado a Efe la policía catalana, el detenido es un agente de los Mossos d'Esquadra que se hallaba fuera de servicio en el momento de los hechos y que pertenece a una colla castellera que participaba en la diada de Sant Fèlix.

El agente, natural de la zona del Penedès, fue arrestado este viernes después de que la joven interpusiera una denuncia en comisaría e identificara al autor de los tocamientos y las vejaciones.

La reportera denunció que, cuando estaba cubriendo la diada castellera de Sant Fèlix, en Vilafranca del Penedès, fue víctima de acoso sexual, ya que varias personas la manosearon para hacerse fotografías con ella sin su permiso y posteriormente acudió un casteller que la cogió por la cintura, le hizo tocamientos y la vejó.

El detenido ha pasado este sábado a disposición del juzgado de Vilafranca del Penedès, acusado de un delito de abusos sexuales, mientras que los Mossos d'Esquadra abrirán un procedimiento interno para expedientarlo.

