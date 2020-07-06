Estás leyendo: Detenido por pegar a su pareja embarazada y arrojarle leche hirviendo

Público
Público

Violencia machista Detenido por pegar a su pareja embarazada y arrojarle leche hirviendo

Las agentes han averiguado que el sospechoso le había amenazado en otras ocasiones con un cuchillo, y también le habría quitado dinero y su teléfono móvil, que llegó a romper, según ha informado la Policía Nacional.

El teléfono 016 continúa ofreciendo servicio a todas las mujeres que estén siendo objeto de violencia machista. EFE
El teléfono 016 continúa ofreciendo servicio a todas las mujeres que estén siendo objeto de violencia machista. EFE

València

Actualizado:

EFE

La Policía Nacional ha detenido en Valencia a un hombre por supuestamente golpear con patadas y puñetazos en el estómago y las caderas a su pareja, embarazada de cuatro meses, a la que un día antes había tirado a la cara un cazo de leche hirviendo.

El hombre, de 41 años, ha sido detenido como presunto autor de los delitos de maltrato habitual, tanto físico como psíquico, y lesiones, y la mujer ha estado ingresada dos días en un hospital de Valencia.

El hombre golpeó en el estómago y en la cadera y le quitó el teléfono móvil a su pareja, a la que el día anterior le habría arrojado a la cara un cazo de leche hirviendo y a la que dos semanas antes le habría golpeado con un plato en la cabeza que se rompió y fue atendida de las lesiones en un centro de salud.

Las agentes averiguaron que el sospechoso le había amenazado en otras ocasiones con un cuchillo, y también le habría quitado dinero y su teléfono móvil, que llegó a romper, según ha informado la Policía Nacional.

Al llegar a la vivienda, los policías encontraron al sospechoso tumbado en una cama, y un cuchillo de cocina plateado en un tarro encima de una estantería, con el que al presuntamente habría amenazado a la víctima.

El hombre, de origen ecuatoriano y con antecedentes, fue detenido y ha pasado ya a disposición judicial, tras lo que se ha decretado su ingreso en prisión.

Los agentes acompañaron a la víctima a recoger sus pertenencias y esta les entregó dos cuchillos de cocina que al parecer habría usado su pareja para amenazarla y dos teléfonos móviles que le habría roto. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público