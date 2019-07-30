Agentes de la Policía Foral de Navarra han detenido al presunto autor de una agresión sexual cometida en la madrugada del pasado 7 de julio en Pamplona, pocas horas después del inicio de los sanfermines.
Según ha informado este martes el cuerpo autonómico policial, tras "una intensa labor de investigación" por parte de diferentes unidades de la División de Policía Judicial, el pasado día 25 se logró finalmente identificar al principal sospechoso.
Al día siguiente, los agentes procedieron a su detención y posterior puesta a disposición del juzgado competente.
Policía Foral destaca que durante las pasadas fiestas de Pamplona fueron denunciados en sus dependencias cuatro delitos contra la libertad sexual, una agresión y tres abusos, y con este arresto han sido esclarecidos los cuatro.
