Violencia machista Detenido un taxista en Barcelona por agredir sexualmente a una pasajera

La víctima cogió el taxi en la madrugada del sábado para regresar a casa. El agresor se encuentra en las dependencias de los Mossos a la espera de pasar a disposición judicial.

Imagen de archivo de dos agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra | EP

Un taxista ha sido detenido la pasada noche en Barcelona por los Mossos como presunto autor de una agresión sexual a una joven pasajera que transportaba en el vehículo, según ha informado este domingo el cuerpo policial.

La detención ha tenido lugar tras la denuncia presentada por la joven, que cogió el taxi a la salida de una discoteca la madrugada del sábado para regresar a casa. Según ha declarado a los Mossos, la mujer fue víctima de los presuntos abusos cuando el taxi llegó a su destino, en el distrito barcelonés de Horta-Guinardó.

El detenido, un hombre de 57 años, de nacionalidad española y vecino de Barcelona, se encuentra en las dependencias de los Mossos a la espera de pasar a disposición judicial en las próximas horas.

