Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en la localidad valenciana de Alzira a un varón de 30 años, que presuntamente ha tirado al suelo a su pareja de una bofetada y arrastrarla por el suelo en un parque de esta localidad. La víctima fue trasladada al ambulatorio del municipio para ser asistida por el cuadro de estrés que presentaba y por las lesiones.
Por su parte, el agresor ha sido detenido como presunto autor de un delito de malos tratos en el ámbito familiar, según ha informado la Comandancia en un comunicado.
Los hechos ocurrieron la tarde del domingo cuando los agentes que realizaban labores de prevención fueron alertados por el 091 para que se dirigiesen a un parque de Alzira, donde al parecer un joven estaba agrediendo a una mujer.
Inmediatamente, los agentes se dirigieron al lugar donde observaron a un hombre y una mujer, ambos muy alterados y chillando y ella llorando. Los efectivos averiguaron que eran pareja y momentos antes habían iniciado una discusión y presuntamente el varón llegó a agredir a la mujer, propinándole una bofetada que la tiró al suelo, para posteriormente arrastrarla de los pelos.
La discusión, al parecer, se inició debido a que el día anterior habían finalizado su convivencia, por lo que los agentes lo detuvieron como presunto autor de un delito de malos tratos. El detenido, sin antecedentes policiales, ha pasado a disposición judicial.
