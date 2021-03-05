Estás leyendo: Detenido un vecino de Lleida por apuñalar a su mujer, que está herida grave

Público
Público

Violencia machista Detenido un vecino de Lleida por apuñalar a su mujer, que está herida grave

La víctima ha sido trasladada al Hospital Arnau de Vilanova primero y derivada al Vall d'Hebron después por la gravedad de las heridas, en donde habría sido intervenida.

Una imatge de les urgències de l'Hospital Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida. ACN
Una imagen de las urgencias de l'Hospital Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida. - ACN

madrid

Actualizado:

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido este jueves de madrugada a un vecino del barrio de Pardinyes, en Lleida, por presuntamente haber apuñalado a su mujer, herida en estado grave, según han informado fuentes de la policía catalana a Europa Press. La víctima ha sido trasladada al Hospital Arnau de Vilanova primero y derivada al Vall d'Hebron después por la gravedad de las heridas. En este último, ha sido intervenida.

El diario Segre  ha avanzado cómo los servicios de emergencia fueron alertados a la 1.10 horas del jueves, habiendo acudido hasta el lugar de los hechos varias patrullas de los Mossos d'Esquadra y ambulancias del Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM). El hombre supuestamente ha apuñalado a la mujer en el abdomen, seccionándole una arteria.

El hombre está arrestado por un presunto delito de maltratos en el ámbito familiar y otro de lesiones, y la policía catalana sigue investigando la agresión, que presuntamente ocurrió en la casa de la pareja.

Según informa Segre, el presunto agresor tiene antecedentes por tráfico de drogas y hace alrededor de un mes y medio habría salido de prisión, donde se encontraba cumpliendo condena por tráfico de estupefacientes. "Al parecer, la pareja tenía previsto firmar el divorcio a principios de semana, por lo que no se descarta que la agresión pudiera ser una venganza del hombre", ha señalado el periódico catalán. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público