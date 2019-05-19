Público
Violencia machista Detenidos cuatro hombres por tratar de agredir sexualmente a una mujer en València

Presuntamente intentaron abusar de ella tras conocerla en una discoteca y llevarla a un domicilio, del que logró huir.

Agentes de la Policía Nacional. / EP

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en València a cuatro hombres de entre 17 y 29 años y origen francés que, después de salir de fiesta, presuntamente intentaron agredir sexualmente a una mujer con la que fueron a un domicilio y a la que sometieron a tocamientos. La víctima consiguió zafarse de los arrestados, que han pasado a disposición judicial.

Los hechos ocurrieron durante la madrugada del viernes en València, cuando cuatro jóvenes estuvieron de fiesta en una discoteca y después se fueron al domicilio de uno de ellos con una mujer, según han informado fuentes policiales.

Al parecer, una vez en el domicilio, los jóvenes intentaron agredir sexualmente a la mujer, que presuntamente fue víctima de tocamientos pero logró defenderse y evitar la agresión.

Por todo lo anterior, los jóvenes fueron detenidos como presuntos autores de una agresión sexual en grado de tentativa y han pasado a disposición judicial, según las mismas fuentes.

