Violencia machista Detenidos dos octogenarios tras acuchillar a sendas mujeres en Oviedo y La Rioja

En Oviedo, agentes de la Policía Nacional detuvieron al agresor en su domicilio cuando intentaba ahorcarse tras apuñalar a su expareja. En La Rioja, un hombre ha apuñalado a su mujer. 

Agente de la Policía Nacional. / Europa Press

La Policía Nacional ha detenido este miércoles en Oviedo a un hombre de 80 años por intentar presuntamente matar a puñaladas a su exmujer, de 73, este miércoles en Siero. En La Rioja, un hombre, de 86 años, ha sido detenido tras acuchillar a su mujer, de 83 años, a primera hora de la mañana.

Según han indicado a Europa Press desde la Policía Nacional, la vida de la mujer agredida en Oviedo "no corre peligro", aunque se encuentra grave en el Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias (HUCA). El hombre fue igualmente trasladado al centro hospitalario. Su agresor fue detenido en su domicilio cuando intentaba ahorcarse.

Por su parte, la víctima apuñalada en La Rioja y ha sido dada de alta en la Fundación Hospital de Calahorra, donde se le había ingresado en observación tras la agresión.

