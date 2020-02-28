Estás leyendo: Detenidos tres varones en Bilbao por una presunta agresión sexual a una menor de edad

Violencia machista Detenidos tres varones en Bilbao por una presunta agresión sexual a una menor de edad

Los tres varones, de entre 18 y 21 años, se encuentran en dependencias de la policía a la espera de ser puestos ante la autoridad judicial.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. / EP
bilbao

europa press

Tres varones, de entre 18 y 21 años, han sido detenidos en Bilbao por una presunta agresión sexual a una menor de edad que se habría producido en la zona de Solokoetxe de Bilbao, según ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad a Europa Press.

La agresión se habría producido el pasado fin de semana y la detención de los tres individuos, de entre 18 y 21 años de edad, se desarrolló este jueves. Los arrestados se encuentran en dependencias de la policía a la espera de ser puestos ante la autoridad judicial. No han trascendido más detalles.

SI NECESITA AYUDA PUEDE LLAMAR LAS 24 HORAS SIN COSTE AL 016.

