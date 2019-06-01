Un seguidor del Liverpool que participaba anoche en la celebración organizada en la Puerta del Sol con motivo de la final de Champions fue arrestado por masturbarse en público, abusar de una turista italiana a la que tocó por debajo de la falda y agredió cuando le recriminó. Además, el individuo golpeó a varios policías.
Según han informado fuentes de la Policía Municipal de Madrid, agentes de este Cuerpo detuvieron anoche a este hombre, de unos 30 años, que fue grabado por numerosas personas subido a una valla masturbándose. La imagen ha sido difundida por redes sociales.
Luego una turista italiana denunció ante los agentes de Policía Municipal que un hombre le había metido la mano por debajo de la falda y, al recriminarle, le pegó una bofetada que le hizo caer al suelo y golpearse la cabeza, motivo por el que fue atendida por el Samur.
Cuando los agentes acudieron al bar en el que estaba el denunciado, visiblemente embriagado, éste se mostró muy violento y golpeó a varios de los policías, y tres de ellos tuvieron que ser atendidos en su mutua, según las fuentes.
Al arrestado, que se supo que era el mismo que se había masturbado en público, se le imputa un delito contra la libertad sexual, atentado contra agente de la autoridad y lesiones.
Esta detención del viernes se suma a las cuatro practicadas horas antes por la Policía Nacional: tres hinchas británicos junto al metro de Alsacia por agredirse entre ellos y a la Policía, y otro en la calle Jorge Juan por enfrentarse a los agentes.
Este sábado ha sido arrestado otro hincha por tratar de entrar con drogas en el estadio Wanda Metropolitano.
También han sido arrestadas entre el viernes y el sábado tres personas por vender entradas falsas para la final, y otra ha sido denunciada por hacer volar un dron en la Plaza Mayor.
