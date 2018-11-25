La Guardia Civil ha detenido en Argentina a la pareja de la mujer de 35 años asesinada el pasado 7 de septiembre en Borriol (Castellón) como presunto autor de este crimen machista.
El hombre, con antecedentes por violencia machista y que fue parte de un cuerpo militar (el afirmaba haber sido legionario), estaba en busca y captura internacional por orden del juzgado de violencia de la mujer de Castellón.
Según informa este domingo el instituto armado, se le localizó en la localidad argentina de Misiones, concretamente en su capital, Posadas, donde unos agentes desplazados le arrestaron el sábado.
La Guardia Civil tuvo conocimiento de que se había trasladado a Argentina y por ello los agentes encargados del caso se trasladaron hasta allí para colaborar con las autoridades policiales argentinas.
Se logró así ubicar la zona frecuentada por el hombre y se estableció un amplio dispositivo a cargo de la policía argentina que culminó con su detención.
La víctima, de 35 años, fue encontrada sin vida el 7 de septiembre en su domicilio de Borriol, y la autopsia determinó que había sido una muerte violenta, por lo que el caso se tipificó como violencia machista.
Desde ese momento se sospechó de su pareja, que según la Delegación del Gobierno de la Comunidad Valenciana tiene antecedentes por violencia machista con una pareja anterior y estuvo "un tiempo en un cuerpo militar", según varios medios en la Legión.
En el caso de Eva, la Delegación informó de que no había denuncias previas.
