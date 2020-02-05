Estás leyendo: Detienen a la expareja de la mujer asesinada en Gijón como supuesto autor del crimen

Violencia machista Detienen a la expareja de la mujer asesinada en Gijón como supuesto autor del crimen

El hombre tenía antecedentes por malos tratos a tres parejas anteriores, aunque L. D. F. no había presentado ninguna denuncia contra él.

03/02/2020.- Dos personas trasladan el cadáver de una mujer de 41 años, hallado este lunes por la Policía Local de Gijón con evidentes signos de violencia en su domicilio, han informado a Efe fuentes del Ayuntamiento y de la Policía Nacional.
Dos personas trasladan el cadáver de una mujer de 41 años, hallado este lunes en Gijón. EFE/Juan González

GIJÓN

EUROPA PRESS

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido poco antes de las 19.00 horas de este miércoles al principal sospechoso y supuesto autor de la muerte de L. D. F., la mujer asesinada en Gijón.

Según una nota de prensa de la Comisaría gijonesa, el cuerpo sin vida de la mujer, de 41 años, fue descubierto por sus familiares el lunes sobre las 14.30 horas en su domicilio del barrio de la Calzada, en la calle Callao.

Agentes de la UFAM (Unidad de Familia y Mujer) y de la UDEV (Unidad de Delincuencia Especializada y Violenta) de la Comisaría de Gijón trabajaron en varias líneas de investigación, revisaron grabaciones, recabaron testimonios y reconstruyeron las últimas horas de la vida de L. D. F.

Fruto de la investigación y a través del análisis y examen de los vestigios hallados en el domicilio de la mujer, se pudo establecer un "amplio, discreto y efectivo" dispositivo de búsqueda que ha dado como resultado la detención del supuesto autor del crimen.

El Juzgado de Instrucción de Guardia ha decretado el secreto sumarial de las diligencias por lo que no se pueden proporcionar más datos ni detalles de la investigación ni del operativo desplegado para llevar a cabo esta detención.

El hombre tenía antecedentes por malos tratos a tres parejas anteriores, aunque L. D. F. no había presentado ninguna denuncia contra él.

