GIJÓN
Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido poco antes de las 19.00 horas de este miércoles al principal sospechoso y supuesto autor de la muerte de L. D. F., la mujer asesinada en Gijón.
Según una nota de prensa de la Comisaría gijonesa, el cuerpo sin vida de la mujer, de 41 años, fue descubierto por sus familiares el lunes sobre las 14.30 horas en su domicilio del barrio de la Calzada, en la calle Callao.
Agentes de la UFAM (Unidad de Familia y Mujer) y de la UDEV (Unidad de Delincuencia Especializada y Violenta) de la Comisaría de Gijón trabajaron en varias líneas de investigación, revisaron grabaciones, recabaron testimonios y reconstruyeron las últimas horas de la vida de L. D. F.
Fruto de la investigación y a través del análisis y examen de los vestigios hallados en el domicilio de la mujer, se pudo establecer un "amplio, discreto y efectivo" dispositivo de búsqueda que ha dado como resultado la detención del supuesto autor del crimen.
El Juzgado de Instrucción de Guardia ha decretado el secreto sumarial de las diligencias por lo que no se pueden proporcionar más datos ni detalles de la investigación ni del operativo desplegado para llevar a cabo esta detención.
El hombre tenía antecedentes por malos tratos a tres parejas anteriores, aunque L. D. F. no había presentado ninguna denuncia contra él.
