Violencia machista Detienen a un hombre por agredir a su pareja, arrastrarla por el asfalto varios metros y amenazarla de muerte

La víctima manifestó que, al negarse a dar a su pareja sentimental dinero, este le había propinado un puñetazo en la cara para, posteriormente, arrastrarla por el asfalto varios metros.

telefono maltrato 016

La Policía Local de Murcia ha detenido este jueves a un individuo por agredir presuntamente a su pareja sentimental y amenazarla de muerte, según informan fuentes policiales.

Los hechos ocurrieron cuando una patrulla del GESC (Grupo Especial de Seguridad Ciudadana) de servicio se desplazó a la calle Paulino Torres, de Murcia, donde fue requerida por una mujer que les manifestó que su pareja acababa de agredirla y la había amenazado con matarla. La víctima se encontraba muy nerviosa y tenía la cara ensangrentada.

El presunto agresor, que se encontraba a escasos metros, fue rápidamente identificado y detenido. Se trata de un individuo, de 38 años de edad y sin domicilio conocido.

Acudió al lugar una agente del EPAF (Equipo de Protección y Atención a la Familia), que atendió en todo momento a la víctima, que manifestó que pocos minutos antes, al negarse a dar a su pareja sentimental dinero, le había propinado un puñetazo en la cara para, posteriormente, arrastrarla por el asfalto varios metros.

Personal sanitario la atendió en el lugar. La víctima comentó que las agresiones por parte de su pareja eran habituales desde que iniciaron su relación hace seis años, pero nunca lo había denunciado. El detenido fue trasladado a dependencias policiales, donde se instruyeron las necesarias diligencias.

SI NECESITA AYUDA, PUEDE LLAMAR SIN COSTE Y LAS 24 HORAS DEL DÍA AL 016.

